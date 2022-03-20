Chicago-area LGBTQ+ high school students shot with gel pellets in what officials say is latest TikTok challenge

Published by

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Two Barrington High School students who are members of the LGBTQ+ community were allegedly targeted in a pellet gun shooting on campus this week in an incident officials say is likely related to the latest TikTok challenge breaking out across the U.S. Barrington resident Kristin Stedman said Friday that her son, Matt Petersen, and his boyfriend were walking to school on Wednesday morning when a student pointed a toy rifle out the window of a car, spraying the two teens with pellets in a parking lot adjacent to the high school’s entrance. “They were walking toward the building and the…

