Djokovic status unclear as Indian Wells Masters to start

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic reacts after being defeated by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match at the Ariake Tennis Centre Court, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Marijan Murat/dpa

The Indian Wells Masters for women and men starting later Wednesday saw Novak Djokovic as part of the men’s draw but it remains unclear whether the former world number can play in California.

The Serb has said he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus and according to United States rules only people who have been jabbed can enter the country, unless the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes an exception.

Djokovic is the second seed and has a first-round bye.

“Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today,” the tournament said late Tuesday.

“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country.”

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after attempting to play at the Australian Open. This year he has only played in Dubai where only a negative PCR test was needed to enter.