Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Hosting ‘Boneheaded’ Tennis Event That Flouted Pandemic Rules, Included Dance Party: WATCH

The world’s #1 tennis player Novak Djokovic, who came out as an anti-vaxxer in April in a discussion with Serbian athletes about the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting an exhibition tournament in Croatia that flouted all distancing and mask rules and even included a party in a packed nightclub. Several other players have also contracted COVID-19.

Wrote Djokovic in a statement: “We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

Eurosport reports: “Viktor Troicki reportedly became the fifth participant to report a positive infection on Monday night. Grigor Dimitrov was the first player to publicly announce that he had tested positive, resulting in the cancellation of Saturday’s final. Borna Coric then followed.”

After Coric’s diagnosis, Australian player Nick Kyrgios slammed Djokovic for going ahead with the tourney: “Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE.”

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Djokovic was captured on video at a party at the tennis event: