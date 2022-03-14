Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To A Brawl, Says Winner Gets Ukraine

Mega

Elon Musk is challenging the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to a fight — something he asked the dictator over social media.

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat Stakes are Україна,” the CEO of Tesla wrote via Twitter on Monday, March 14, which translates to, “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat Stakes are Ukraine.”

“Do you agree to this fight? @KremlinRussia_E,” he added.

Of course, people thought the exchange was hilarious. One person wrote, “brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is … I haven’t seen your kong fu videos,” while another added, “I need some of what you’re drinking brother.”

Mega

One person suggested that Putin would easily win, but Musk replied, “If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not.”

“You, little devil, are still young,” Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos, who has feuded with Musk in the past, wrote. “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.”

Both men have interesting backgrounds, as Putin has an honorary taekwondo black belt — which was stripped of him after invading Ukraine — while Musk has trained in karate as a kid, in addition to practicing taekwondo, judo and jiu-jitsu.

Mega

Almost three weeks ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the war doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

In the meantime, Musk has been outspoken about the ongoing crisis — he has mocked Russian officials on social media and even provided Starlink space internet equipment to Ukraine.

After the kind gesture, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote, “Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects . But I’ll talk about this after the war.”

Mega

The President is planning on speaking to Congress later this week. “As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in a letter.