Former Chelsea Football Club Owner Roman Abramovich Reportedly ‘Poisoned Along With Ukraine Peace Negotiators’ In Russia

Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to give up ownership of Chelsea Football Club due to sanctions placed on him in connection to his close ties to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, has reportedly suffered symptoms of poisoning after taking part in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Daily Star, the 55-year-old billionaire and Ukrainian peace negotiators are victims of suspected poisoning shortly after their talks to deescalate the increasingly violent invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

In early March, Abramovich reportedly traveled between Russia’s capital of Moscow, the Ukraine city of Lviv, and Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, along with other peace negotiators, in an attempt to end the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Soon after appearing in Moscow, both Abramovich and two senior members of the Ukrainian delegation allegedly began experiencing symptoms that would suggest they were poisoned.

While some of the symptoms were minor — such as red eyes and constant tearing — other signs they experienced were much more severe, including painful burning and substantial skin peeling from their faces and hands.

Abramovich and the two Ukrainian delegates are reportedly doing better as their symptoms improve every day; however, there are also reports that the suspected poisoning attack was carried out by a radical group of Russians while the peace negotiators were in Moscow.

At this time, poison experts are reportedly investigating the potential poisonings to determine if the symptoms were caused by a chemical agent, a biological agent, or even possibly an electromagnetic-radiation attack.

As Radar reported, Abramovich was just one of the many Russian oligarchs to be sanctioned by Western nations shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price,” British Secretary of State Liz Truss said at the time while announcing the sanctions being put in place against specific Russian individuals. “Putin should be under no illusions – we are united with our allies and will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy to help ensure he fails in Ukraine. There will be no let-up.”

Following Abramovich’s assets being frozen due to the recently placed sanctions, Chelsea Football Club is technically owned by the British government until the Russian billionaire finds a new buyer for the team.