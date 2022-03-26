Britney Spears says ‘Euphoria’ made her “anxiety go away.”

The 40-yeaar-old pop star – who regained control of her assets after a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated last November – is a fan of the hit high school drama and claimed that watching it was “like meditation.”

She said: “For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways. Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!!”(sic)

The ‘…Baby One More Time’ hitmaker went on to tell her 40 million followers that the show – which stars the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney as students who navigate their way through high school – put a “huge grin” on her face as she urged her fans to “keep smiling.”

Writing on Instagram, she added: “It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy … stillness … yoga … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE … YES you know THOSE!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING!”

It comes just a day after the ‘Toxic’ singer had taken to the social media platform to claim that she wasn’t allowed to “drive herself” at times during her 13-year-long conservatorship.

She wrote: “I used to not be able to drive myself even with 8 different guards driving me daily !!!! Each one a different speed and I’m the one that had to adjust to THEIR TIMING IN MY F****** CAR … not to mention … the four months I wasn’t able to drive at all or walk out the f****** door by myself !!!!”(sic)