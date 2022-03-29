Liza Minnelli Shocks Fans With ‘Frail’ Oscars Appearance

Fred Duval/MEGA; ZapatA/MEGA

Fans sent an outpouring of loving comments to Liza Minnelli after Lady Gaga accompanied the film legend on stage in a wheelchair while presenting Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

The two performers handed out Sunday night’s biggest award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, sharing a sweet moment that was likely missed by some due to the Will Smith and Chris Rock saga.

Minnelli was celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret, and Gaga was more than happy to help her throughout their presenting duties during the 94th Academy Awards.

When the acclaimed EGOT winner sorted through her note cards on stage and said, “I don’t understand,” Gaga kindly told her, “I got it,” before announcing the nominees. CODA ultimately took home the coveted prize.

“Oh #lizaminnelli,” one fan tweeted with a crying emoji. “Thank goodness for @ladygaga literally taking her by the hand & leading her through that. It was hard to see her looking so very frail. #Oscars2022.”

“I can only hope and pray that when or if I’m BLESSED enough to reach the age of #LizaMinnelli someone whispers in my ear… ‘I got you’ like @ladygaga just did,” another wrote.

“To end a chaotic night with such a beautiful example of companionship, love and togetherness … yeah, this is what we should remember about these awards,” a third tweeted as many others praised their heartwarming exchange, raving over how Gaga “comforted a visibly nervous Minnelli.”

Doctors predicted in 2000 that Minnelli would spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair after suffering a case of viral encephalitis, but she still managed to perform her solo show Liza’s Back following her diagnosis, illustrating yet again how the star has always been a force to be reckoned with.

“She’s a survivor,”Marisa Berenson, who portrayed Natalia Landauer in Cabaret and has been one of Minnelli’s closest friends for nearly half a century, told Variety. “She’s like a phoenix, always spreading her wings and being reborn. I think she’s one of the strongest people I know. It’s really glorious to watch. She does have this incredible strength and courage.”