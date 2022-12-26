‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Star Josh Flagg Reveals What Sets His Show Apart From ‘Selling Sunset’: ‘We Have Real Estate Licenses’

Mega

Josh Flagg doesn’t mince words.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star has never been afraid to deliver the honest truth exactly the way he sees it when it comes to fashion, selling homes, his famous friends or why he feels the Bravo real estate show supersedes the many others like it.

Flagg spoke exclusively with OK! about his show’s ever growing ratings, why he feels his cast is more authentic than Selling Sunset or Buying Beverly Hills and which one out of his Hollywood pals has the most real estate knowledge.

“I’m very happy about it obviously,” the broker said of the franchises’ growing audience after more than a decade on the air. “It’s very peculiar though, isn’t it? We’re on season 14, but you know, this is probably our 15th year filming. I always thought, Seinfeld only lasted like eight seasons. I don’t know how we made it this far.”

With so many similar shows flooding networks and streaming services, Flagg feels there is one major difference between his fellow agents and ones he’s seen on other reality series. “We have real estate licenses,” he says bluntly.

“Not to say that not all those people on the shows are not brokers,” he clarifies. “But I’ve never heard of half of these people. They’re not really active in the business.”

“Everyone can get a real estate license. But it doesn’t mean you’re actually doing deals or whatever,” Flagg notes. “We’re active brokers making deals, whereas the other ones are just licensed.”

Although he may be busy being the King of LA real estate, Flagg also ensures to make time to hang out with his large circle of famous friends. But would he ever trust them to sell one of his listings?

“I would really trust __Candy [Spelling]__,” he dishes. “She’s really quick. Candy understands that kind of stuff. But obviously, __Tori [Spelling]__ knows some things better as well. But Candy built one of the most famous houses in America.”

Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays, at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.