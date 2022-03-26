‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Josh Flagg Confirms Unexpected New Relationship Amid Bobby Boyd Divorce

mega

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg is dating again only a few weeks after announcing his divorce from Bobby Boyd following nearly five years of marriage.

The real estate mogul shared the happy news of his unexpected romance on Friday, March 25.

mega

“After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody,” Flagg explained in an interview with People. “I was not looking to date anybody because I was married,” he continued, noting they “never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage.”

Although he didn’t elaborate on exactly who his new mystery man is, he did confess he was a friend he’s known for a long time, and that he was also “in real estate.”

‘MILLION DOLLAR LISTING’ STAR JOSH FLAGG DROPS $9 MILLION ON L.A. MANSION AMID BOBBY BOYD DIVORCE

“We were friends for a while. It just happened organically. I like him very much, and he’s a very nice guy,” the celebrity real estate broker added.

mega

As OK! previously reported, Flagg took to Instagram to announce the end of his marriage on Friday, March 4.

OK! EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: JOSH FLAGG PRANKS JOSH ALTMAN WITH MYSTERY PACKAGE IN MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES CLIP

“Bobby and I are divorcing,” he wrote to friends and fans via social media. “This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline.”

“It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves,” Flagg went on, assuring fans he cares “deeply” about his ex and that their split happened with respect for each other as they part ways to go on separate paths in life.

@joshflagg1/Instagram

Part of that new journey for Flagg was purchasing a brand new home! The reality television personality shelled out a whopping $9.2 million on a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion located on North Bedford Drive.

The property boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a three-car garage and a total of 7,100 square feet of living space.