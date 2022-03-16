Randy Rainbow Coins ‘Qaren’ In “Gurl, You’re A Karen”; Parodies Out-of-Control Legislators To Tune of Little Shop of Horrors’ “Dentist”: WATCH

The Essentials

A parody of “Dentist” from “Little Shop of Horrors”

Target: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert … and a few others.

Most Risky Lyric: “Your privilege is whiter than Anderson Cooper”

YouTube Reviews:

“Another masterpiece of comedic musical scathing tell-it-like-it-is parody extravaganza!!! ” –Blathering Bear

Love the line about accusing non—Nazis of being Nazis while honoring the actual Nazis. Sad and sick but true. Gazpacho indeed. ” –Harry Hart-Browne



“I’m glad 😊 someone finally gave a complete definition of a Karen, and no one could’ve done a better job than Randy. I love it 💞, and I love 💕 your videos, thank you for lifting my day, and keep it up.” –Gartheo Breeding



“Watching Randy’s brilliance made it tolerable to have to see&think about these vile creatures.Thank you Randy for being our light in these dark times❤ ” –Diana Swan

