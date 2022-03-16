Randy Rainbow Coins ‘Qaren’ In “Gurl, You’re A Karen”; Parodies Out-of-Control Legislators To Tune of Little Shop of Horrors’ “Dentist”: WATCH

The Essentials
A parody of “Dentist” from “Little Shop of Horrors”
Target: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert … and a few others.
Most Risky Lyric: “Your privilege is whiter than Anderson Cooper”
YouTube Reviews:
“Another masterpiece of comedic musical scathing tell-it-like-it-is parody extravaganza!!! ” –Blathering Bear
Love the line about accusing non—Nazis of being Nazis while honoring the actual Nazis. Sad and sick but true. Gazpacho indeed. ” –Harry Hart-Browne
“I’m glad 😊 someone finally gave a complete definition of a Karen, and no one could’ve done a better job than Randy. I love it 💞, and I love 💕 your videos, thank you for lifting my day, and keep it up.” –Gartheo Breeding
“Watching Randy’s brilliance made it tolerable to have to see&think about these vile creatures.Thank you Randy for being our light in these dark times❤ ” –Diana Swan
Connect with Randy Rainbow:
Pre-order Randy’s new MEMOIR “Playing with Myself” (Available 4/19/22)
TICKETS TO SEE RANDY LIVE! (Book Tour & Pink Glasses Tour):
Book Randy Rainbow on CAMEO:
Buy official t-shirts and other fun merch here (new merchandise coming soon):
Support Randy’s Patreon page and get lots of fun rewards:
LIKE Randy on Facebook for more:…
Follow @RandyRainbow on TWITTER:
Follow @RandyRainbow on INSTAGRAM:
Randy on [email protected]