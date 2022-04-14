50 Cent Hurls Homophobic Insults, Questions Young Buck’s Sexuality In Wake Of Bankruptcy Claim

Mega

50 Cent recently took to Instagram to not only hurl insults at Young Buck but also to question the younger rapper’s sexuality.

Of course, this all comes just hours after Young Buck blamed 50 for allegedly forcing him into bankruptcy. He claimed the In The Club rapper attempted “to stop all of” his music from being published and played so he couldn’t make money.

On Wednesday, after Young Buck appeared on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast the day before, 50 Cent called out the 41-year-old rapper on Instagram and raised doubt about his sexuality.

“Young Buck, Benzino just embrace who you are but don’t pat nobody butt when they score a basket fool,” 50 wrote along with an audio clip from a portion of another podcast in which Love & Hip Hop star Benzino speaks about his own sexuality and sexual preferences. “LOL. Hahaha, Nah. FOR REAL! PUNK.”

While Young Buck doesn’t directly factor into the audio clip 50 posted, he’s seemingly taking a dig at Buck’s sexuality after the Shorty Wanna Ride rapper claimed the 46-year-old hip-hop legend “stopped [him] from being able to make money.”

“We at a standstill, I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole long drawn-out court situation, things like that, when it could all get handled and be done on a business level if we had that conversation to get that clarity,” Young Buck said regarding his ongoing legal battle with 50 Cent. “He could get whatever he’s looking for from me, I can get what I’m needing from him. I can move on with my life, and continue feeding my kids. He could do the same.”

“Like I said, my biggest situation was the fact that he sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit,” Buck continued. “Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy.”

“They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know…I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”

As Radar reported, 50 first filed a lawsuit against Young Buck in August 2021 after claiming Buck still owed him upwards of $250,000 for money he loaned him prior to signing a recording contract in 2014.

In the past, Young Buck has repeatedly denied owing 50 any money – something that 50 Cent has not taken kindly to.

“I gave this fool the money man, he spent it. I paid his taxes all his legal fees. then he got caught with a tranny, and said f— you 50,” 50 responded in 2020 after Buck denied owing him money. “NO F— YOU, PUNK A—N—- Man, I gave the n—– the money. I gave the n—- millions.”