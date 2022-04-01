Abigail Disney takes aim at the ‘radical ideologues’ attacking her family’s company over LGBTQ rights

Published by

Raw Story

By Travis Gettys Abigail Disney said she was “delighted” by the right-wing attacks on the iconic entertainment company founded by her grandfather and his brother because the campaign might finally force businesses to confront their support for bigotry. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled support for ending the Walt Disney Company’s special status as an independent government around its Orlando-area theme park, and the granddaughter of co-founder Roy Disney took aim at the “radical ideologues” attacking the company for its opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state. “Like all radical ideo…

Read More