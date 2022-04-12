Anderson Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Anderson Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old CNN anchor has contracted the coronavirus and while he didn’t offer any details on his symptoms, he confirmed his children are “negative”.

Alongside a photo of himself in bed, he wrote on his Instagram Story: “Just tested positive for COVID. Thankfully the kids are negative. Hope to get back to work soon.”

The presenter didn’t go into detail on how he’s feeling, and it’s not yet confirmed whether or not he will work remotely will he recovers.

Just this week, a number of celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19, including couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, which meant Thursday’s (07.04.22) performance of Broadway show ‘Plaza Suite’ had to be cancelled.

And Kelsea Ballerini had to host the 2022 CMT Music Awards from home due to the virus.

Her co-host, ‘Avengers’ actor Anthony Mackie, took to the stage at the beginning of the evening to introduce a “back-up KB”, Kane Brown, who co-presented the show.

Anthony said: “I know all of you were looking forward to seeing Kelsea Ballerini out here tonight on the stage, but she’s a little under the weather.

“But just like the NFL has backup QBs, here at the CMT Awards, we have backup KBs.”

Before Kelsea first appeared on screen, country stars Thomas Rhett and Martina McBride both jokingly offered their services as co-hosts for the night.

During her first appearance via video link from home, Kelsea said: “This is my normal Monday night, in full glam, with lighting I set up myself, and a remote truck outside.

“I would so much rather be there with you, but I will be popping in all night long.”

Kelsea, who made numerous costume changes during the night, later headed outside into her garden to sing her new single ‘Heartfirst’.