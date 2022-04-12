‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Removes Dialogue About Gay Relationship For Chinese Release

Published by

ScreenCrush

Although it has been hinted at and alluded to throughout the Harry Potterand Fantastic Beastsfranchises, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the first film in either franchise to make it explicit that Hogwarts’ beloved headmaster Albus Dumbledore is gay, and had a past romantic relationship with his arch-nemesis, Gellert Grindelwald. Dumbledore’s dialogue in the new Fantastic Beasts includes lines about being “in love” with Grindelwald on two separate occasions. But Chinese audiences won’t hear either of them, as the roughly six seconds of spoken dialogue have been removed from the …

Read More