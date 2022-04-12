Miranda Lambert’s Big Gay Ally Effort At 2022 CMT Awards: Y’all Means… Intro by Queer Eye; Video Award; Killer Performance of ‘If I Was a Cowboy’

Published by

The Boot

Miranda Lambert delivered a pitch-perfect performance of “If I Was a Cowboy” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night (April 11). The segment took place on an outdoor stage on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Wearing a custom Nudie-esque suit complete with bright green fringe and embroidered desert scenes, Lambert breezed through “If I Was a Cowboy,” the lead single from her upcoming album Palomino, due out April 29. It was a victorious moment for her — she won the CMT Award for Female Video of the Year for the same song earlier in the night. Lambert’s performance followed an introduction from … Read More