Madonna Post ‘Unsettling’ TikTok Which Has Viewers Comparing The Video Of The Pop Star Blowing A Kiss To A Horror Film

MEGA; @MADONNA/TIKTOK

Madonna decided to post a new bizarre TikTok that has her fans completely “unsettled” by the pop star’s odd complexion and off-putting kiss.

Mega

The TikTok featured the 63-year-old Material Girl wearing an overly revealing sheer black top and several silver necklaces and chains layered on top of one another.

As slow and sensual music played in the background, a seemingly smoothed out filtered Madonna slowly leaned in close to the camera giving people the vibes of a horror film instead of the playful “sexy” tone the popstar originally intended.

As soon as her face was only an inch or two away from the camera, the former cover model shut her already half closen eyes … puckered her lips … and gave the viewer the most unsettling kiss they’ve ever seen.

@MADONNA/TIKTOK

The comments on the video read more like the reviews of the latest Blumhouse feature calling the short clip “unsettling” with the top comment reading, “This honestly scared me, I’m not gonna lie.”

Other comments act as if Madonna was a monster out in the middle of the woods repeating over and over again, “Stay Back! Stay Back!”

A third comment wrote that they’re choosing to “remember how fabulous [Madonna] was in the 90s” pointing out how she used to be “an icon.”

Mega

There have been worries about the popstar’s heath for quite some time. In recent photos of the aging music legend fans have pointed out how “frail” and “unrecognizable” she looks compared to her highly filtered photos she’d post on Instagram smoothing out her skin and de-aging the singer digitally.

Madonna Seen Out In Public Without The Instagram Filter To Give Her The Youthful Appearance She Displays On Social Media

Mega

The mother of six has had a rollercoaster life and received hundreds of awards and accolades. She has released 14 albums with dozens of #1 hits amongst them, as well as boasting a successful acting and directing career starring in some of the most iconic movies in history such as A League of Their Own and Dick Tracy.

The Like a Virgin singer is currently holding auditions for a biopic about her life set to be directed by the legend herself.

Besides reportedly running a “Madonna Bootcamp” for the actresses aiming for the role, some have gone on to call the Grammy winner difficult to work with leading up to the production of the film.

“This project has been in development for two years and it’s not even close to getting off the ground,” an insider told OK! Magazine. “It’s baffling that Madonna can’t get her act together ether — and worse, she’s making it torture for everyone else.”