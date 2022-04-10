Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Published by

The Spun

By Andrew Holleran Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. The former Missouri star spent time with the Rams and Cowboys in 2014. He played for the Montreal Alouettes in 2015. Now, Sam has landed a coaching job. It’s pretty cool to see Sam getting into coaching. Sam became the NFL’s first openly-gay d…

Read More