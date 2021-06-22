NFL, Sports World, LGBTQ Leaders Respond to Raiders Carl Nassib Coming Out… All The Key People, Fun Facts and A Few Memes

Carl Nassib’s historic coming out on Monday is still sending shockwaves through the sports world and beyond. Nassib became the first active NFL player ever to come out as gay and is expected to become the first out gay player to play in an NFL regular-season game when he suits up for the Las Vegas Raiders later this year.

Just as good, his NFL compatriots have been overwhelming in their support for him since the news broke.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis voiced his support for Nassib in a statement to ESPN. “It’s 2021. All the more power to Carl. It doesn’t change my opinion of him as a person or as a Raider,” Davis said.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden also chimed in with kind words for Nassib, saying, “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great.”

Notable among the current NFL players that responded was New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, who played with Nassib in college at Penn State University.

