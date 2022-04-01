LGBTQ advocacy groups sue Florida seeking to stop ‘don’t say gay’ law

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — LGBTQ advocacy groups are seeking to block what they call the “don’t say gay” law from taking effect, arguing in a federal lawsuit that it is discriminatory, vague and runs afoul of the free speech rights of students and teachers. Equality Florida and Family Florida filed the suit Thursday against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the Florida State Board of Education in the Northern District of Florida. The groups assert the law violates the First Amendment and the equal protection and due process clauses of the U.S. Constitution. Their legal action…

