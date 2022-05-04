LGBTQ Pro Wrestling Comic Book ‘Rubber Match’ Brings Queer Masculine Love To The Mat

“Rubber Match”

The increasing emergence of LGBTQ identities in pro wrestling is now spreading to the comic book world in the romantic pro wrestling comic “Rubber Match,” an upcoming graphic novel that is as much about bodyslams as it is about budding romance.

“Rubber Match” is the story of rival wrestlers turned close friends and tag team champions Ty Curry and Scorpion Butch, collectively known as the Spicy Boys, struggle to preserve their relationship as fellow wrestler Blue Devil tries to drive a wedge between them out of jealousy. The premise feels pulled straight from the drama of professional wrestling and sports manga with a decidedly-queer focus on masculine romance.

Do you like wrestling? Or romance? What about when that romance is between tag team partners who develop feelings for each other even when other wrestlers try to tear them apart?!



If 'yes,' then boy do I have a comic for you. RUBBER MATCH is in its final 48 hours. Link below 💖 pic.twitter.com/U3sbGjJv3f — Kira ✨ Okamoto (@kirameks) April 26, 2022

The book’s Kickstarter page confirms such, stating that the book pulls inspiration from “boys’ love and sports” manga, two subgenres within the medium that have enjoyed increased popularity in recent years. The desire for such stories saw “Rubber Match’s” Kickstarter campaign reach its $3,500 funding goal in only eight hours. Its funding total is currently just under $9,500.

“Rubber Match” is the creation of an eclectic team from across the comics world. Queer comic book writer and editor Elizabeth Brei provides the story while queer artist and wrestling merchandise designer Kira Okamoto brings the characters to life on the page visually. The duo is joined by letterer Danny Djeljosevic and independent pro wrestler Razerwyng, who consulted with the team on the book’s pro wrestling content.

The book’s Kickstarter is still live for one more day, and the team hopes to meet its stretch goal of $15,000 that would fund a sequel to “Rubber Match.”

Image courtesy of Kira Okamoto