Angelina Jolie Evacuated Over Bomb Threats On Surprise Visit To Ukraine Shortly After Being Spotted In Café In Lviv

Angelina Jolie was reportedly forced to evacuate from a building over a bomb threat during her trip to Lviv, Ukraine.

The Hollywood star is currently in the war-torn country on a personal humanitarian visit to provide support and “welcome internally displaced Ukrainians” as Vladimir Putin‘s vicious war against them rages on.

Video footage obtained by Marca showed the Maleficent star calmly but quickly walking towards a shelter accompanied by an entourage as anti-aircraft sirens blared in the background.

This comes shortly after Jolie was spotted by a group of Ukrainian fans while waiting in line to place an order at a small café. In a video taken by an eager onlooker, the mom-of-six quickly smiled and waved at the person filming. Another moment showed a fan asking the Eternals star for an autograph.

According to the Kyiv Independent, who has been covering her stay in Ukraine, the Girl, Interrupted star also joined a bustling crowd of people at the central railway station to visit with Ukrainian evacuees.

“Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie visits the central railway station in Lviv to welcome the internally displaced Ukrainians arriving on an evacuation train from Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on April 30,” the outlet captioned a photo of the famed actress on Saturday, April 30. “Jolie is a special envoy of UNHCR.”

While in Lviv, Jolie reportedly visited a children’s hospital treating injured kids who were affected by the horrific Kramatorsk Station bombing on Sunday, April 8, that left at least 50 people dead.

“She was very moved by their stories,” the head of regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyy, explained per CNN. “One girl was even able to tell Ms. Jolie about her dream privately.”

Kozytskyy also mentioned Jolie was kind enough to take the time to visit with various medical and psychological care volunteers.

“She thanked them for their work,” he added. “She talked to people who managed to leave the zones of active hostilities.”