Johnny Depp Laughs Uncontrollably In Court After Bodyguard Makes Junk Joke During Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp couldn’t help but giggle when his private parts became the focus of the courtroom during his multimillion-dollar defamation trial againstAmber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, completely lost it and was forced to bury his hands in his face when his former bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, took the stand and cracked a joke about the star’s manhood.

Connolly addressed the court and was asked about an alleged urinating incident that reportedly led to the fight where Depp’s finger was severed. Heard’s attorney claimed the actor was holding his exposed junk and peeing in the foyer of their Australian home in 2015.

However, his ex-bodyguard had a different story — and it caused the whole courtroom to burst out laughing.

After admitting he “heard shouting,” Heard’s lawyer asked Connolly point-blank, “And then you went in the house and saw Mr. Depp in the foyer, correct?” He confidently followed up that “Mr. Depp was trying to urinate in the foyer, wasn’t he?”

“No,” the bodyguard responded, causing Depp to chuckle a bit. That’s when Connolly dropped a line that got the whole room rolling.

“Mr. Depp had his penis out of his pants, didn’t he?” Heard’s attorney asked, stammering over the question.

“I think I would remember if I’d seen Mr. Depp’s penis,” Connolly responded matter of factly, which threw Depp and the courtroom into hysterics.

The sitting Fantastic Beasts actor immediately folded forward in his chair and buried his face while having a giggle fit during Connolly’s interrupted testimony. The people in the courtroom couldn’t hide their laughter either.

Even Depp’s attorney started chuckling.

This isn’t the first time jokes have taken over the Virginia courtroom either. Judge Penney Azcarate was forced to step in after laughter erupted when Depp admitted that he couldn’t remember the movies he had been in.

The judge issued a strict warning. “Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you,” she stated, causing all snickering to come to an abrupt halt.

Depp and Heard’s defamation trial will last for several weeks. He hurled explosive accusations against his ex-wife when he took the stand. Heard will testify sometime next week.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she claimed she suffered domestic abuse in an op-ed written in the Washington Post. Heard never named him in the story, but Depp claimed the accusations got him canceled from Hollywood.

Heard countersued him for $100 million, alleging he attempted to derail her career by smearing her name.