Azaelia Banks Gets Booed After She Throws Microphone and Walks Off Stage During Pride Month Performance

Published by

XXL Mag

Azealia Banks got booed after she threw her microphone and walked off stage during her Pride Month performance last night. On Friday (June 10), Azealia Banks was the headliner for the annual Wynnwood Pride event in Miami, Fla. According to a Twitter user, @misscostantino, who was at the event, the Harlem rapper showed up two hours late for her scheduled performance and the crowd was frustrated. Banks, who performed topless during her brief set, rapped a few songs and then abruptly stopped performing. The Broke with Expensive Taste rapper then threw a tantrum detailing how the promoters alleged…

Read More