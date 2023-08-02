X, the former Twitter, lets users hide once-vaunted blue check

Published by

AFP

San Francisco (AFP) – Users on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will now be allowed to hide their once-prized blue check marks, the company says. A coveted status symbol at Twitter before Elon Musk bought the company, the blue checks have been mocked by some as a sign that the user is willing to pay for special treatment. “As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account,” an X help page said on Wednesday. “The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts.” Blue ticks, long free at Twitter, were intended to signal the identity of certain users…

