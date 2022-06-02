‘God’s gift to lawyers’: DeSantis’ culture war laws get him sued a lot

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t had any problem pushing his firebrand conservative agenda through the Florida Legislature, scoring national headlines that have propelled him to the top of potential GOP contenders for president in 2024. But some of hisbiggest priorities — combating what he calls Big Tech censorship, creating a new “anti-riot” law and banning so-called sanctuary cities — have hit a wall in the courts with key provisions being blocked. More courtroom battles loom. DeSantis, a Harvard law graduate, is defending legal challenges to his congressional redistricting map, his …

Read More