Lebanon’s LGBTQ+ revolution gatekeeps country’s safe spaces

Published by

Al-Araby

There’s little doubt that Lebanonhad led the LGBTQ+ revolution in the Middle East. One just has to walk around Beirut’s Bourj Hammoud neighbourhood to see this in effect. And yet, homophobia continues to prevail. LGBTQ+ rights have been a fraught battleground in Lebanon; public officials use their platform to spout prejudice, with the 2022 Lebanese elections often descending into a showcase of ignorance. Now, keen activists and NGOs are fighting this trend head-on by challenging stereotypes and social consequences in their quest to create an inclusive national atmosphere. “[Creating] safe spac…

Read More