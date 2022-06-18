The Case For Marriage Equality in Hong Kong: Why traditional culture and religion are no barriers to same-sex marriage

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

By Jerome Yau Marriage equality was once unthinkable, but the world has seen remarkable progress in the past two decades. The number of places that recognise same-sex marriage grew from zero to 31, and the advancement did not lead to the apocalypse – life went on as usual. It is no surprise that the topic of equal marriage elicits strong and emotive views in our society. Yet, these views are often based on fear and misunderstanding. More importantly, culture and religion are not trump cards when it comes to issues that involve the treatment of a minority group. After all, discrimination is une…

