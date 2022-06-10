Melania Trump Ordered Husband Donald To Cut Ties With ‘Snake’ Daughter Ivanka Before January 6 Insurrection Hearing

Former first lady Melania Trump is the real reason behind Ivanka and Donald’s epic daddy-daughter fallout, Radar has exclusively learned.

While a hatred between the former president’s wife and his one-time special advisor in the White House had been widely speculated, the true extent of the family’s in-fighting was not exposed until last night.

At the first primetime hearing of lawmakers who are investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Ivanka said she “accepted” that former Attorney General Bill Barr had found no evidence of fraud that could overturn the 2020 election, despite her father repeatedly saying there was.

It drew an almost immediate stinging rebuke from her dad.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” he wrote on social media.

“She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

“Even before the hearing, Ivanka had been iced by Melania despite living almost around the corner from each other in Florida,” an insider dished.

RadarOnline.com was the first to report how Ivanka Trump had been warned to disassociate from her dad and hasn’t been seen with him in more than 521 days.

What’s more, Melania and Ivanka loathe one another, with Ivanka’s mother-in-law reportedly calling a “snake”.

Melania’s former best pal, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, claimed their hatred can be traced back to the Trump administration’s early days.

When the Trumps moved into the White House, “both (Melania and Ivanka) were respectful of one another’s turf”.

They could barely stand the sight of each other, it was claimed.

“As First Lady, Melania felt Ivanka was trying to take her place,” a snitch whispered during the administration. “For Ivanka, Melania was a hindrance to what she wanted to achieve.”

Melania thought her stepdaughter would do “what it takes to get what she wants,” including undermining the first lady by “poaching” staff members and making her “irrelevant.”

It angered Melania so much that she labeled Ivanka and her allies as “snakes,” according to Wolkoff.