Raiders‘ Carl Nassib Salutes Pride Month With Charity Effort

By Thomas Neumann Nassib commemorated Pride Month by revealing a charitable donation on Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Carl Nassib is a leader on and off the field for the Las Vegas Raiders, and he further elevated his social impact with a charitable announcement Sunday. Nassib, the first openly gay active player in NFL history, said in an Instagram post that he will match donations to The Trevor Project up to $100,000 in an effort that coincides with Pride Month. “I want to wish everybody a happy Pride Month. I also want to remind people why pride is important to …

