Sir Elton John tells fans ‘I’ll never forget you’ as he prepares to retire

Sir Elton John paid tribute to his loyal fans and thanked them for their “kindness” as he prepares to retire from touring.

The music legend has decided to give up life on the road from next year and he stopped his show in Norwich, England on Wednesday (15.06.22) to offer a sweet tribute to all of his followers who have supported him over the years.

He told the crowd at the Carrow Road football stadium: “Tonight is the 229th show on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, we have about 103 shows to do. It’s been quite a journey and it all ends next July.

“But I want to thank you because I won’t be playing here again. I want to thank you for all the memories, all the love you’ve sent me, all the loyalty, the kindness, the letters, the dressing up, the costumes, the multiple shows you’ve been to.”

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer added: “It means the world to me and I will never forget you guys.”

The show marked the opening night of the UK leg of Elton’s farewell tour and he told the audience he will be able to tell his two sons, Zachary, 11, and nine-year-old Elijah, about the experience in his later years.

Elton said: “I will take you with me in my heart, in my soul and I can tell my boys all about you when I get old and decrepit. I love you.”

The final tour was announced back in 2018 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and due to injury. The shows are now due to run until mid-2023 when the singer will take a step back to spend more time with husband David Furnish and their two boys.

Elton will play eight more shows in the UK which include two dates in his hometown of Watford, England in July.