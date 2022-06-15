Ty Herndon Reveals Addiction Relapse That Nearly Led to Suicide

Published by

Ty Herndon is opening up about an incredibly difficult chapter in his life that nearly culminated in him taking his own life. In a new interview, the country singer reveals that he relapsed in his longtime drug addiction in recent years and nearly ended up dying. The 60-year-old singer tells People he has struggled with addiction to crystal meth for most of the last three decades, and he relapsed in recent years after 16 straight years of sobriety. During that period, he made history by coming becoming the first major-name male country solo artist to come out as gay in 2014. He says he was fir…

