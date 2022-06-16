Deeply Disturbing Power grab. DeSantis got a militia and now wants to control sports, schools, more: Orlando Sentinel Opinion

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

Ron DeSantis’ lust for power isn’t any secret. It’s one of the things his fans like most about him. He created an election-crimes police force. He has removed public officials from local office — even if they were duly elected and not accused of any crimes — so he could replace them with own hand-picked associates. He created his own state militia. But apparently that’s just the tip of DeSantis’ power-grab desires. New records obtained by the Sentinel and other watchdog outlets in Florida show the DeSantis administration has also drafted plans to take control of everything from state universit…

Read More