Deeply Disturbing Power grab. DeSantis got a militia and now wants to control sports, schools, more: Orlando Sentinel Opinion

Ron DeSantis’ lust for power isn’t any secret. It’s one of the things his fans like most about him. He created an election-crimes police force. He has removed public officials from local office — even if they were duly elected and not accused of any crimes — so he could replace them with own hand-picked associates. He created his own state militia. But apparently that’s just the tip of DeSantis’ power-grab desires. New records obtained by the Sentinel and other watchdog outlets in Florida show the DeSantis administration has also drafted plans to take control of everything from state universit…