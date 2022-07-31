Where Is Ghislaine Maxwell Now? Inside Convicted Sex Offender’s Life In Prison

mega

On December 29, 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of multiple federal sex trafficking charges stemming from her personal ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Following her guilty conviction, Maxwell was incarcerated for six more months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York as she awaited sentencing. A judge ruled on Tuesday, June 28, that the disgraced socialite would serve 20 years behind bars, and a month later, Maxwell was transferred to Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.

mega

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S VICTIMS REPORTEDLY OUTRAGED CONVICTED SEX TRAFFICKER GETTING FREE TRAUMA THERAPY

The minimum security facility is a mixed-gender prison that first opened its doors in 1938. It is considered to be a fairly relaxed location offering a broad array of extracurricular activities including yoga, educational classes, and arts and crafts. The facility also allows inmates the option to participate on an intramural softball team.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that the embattled convicted sex trafficker was transferred due to several reasons, including the prison’s security levels and in consideration of any other programming or medical related needs Maxwell may have throughout her 20 year sentence.

The low security facility is also home to Jaelyn Delshaun Young, who was sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars in 2016 after pleading guilty to terrorism-related charges connected with her attempts to join the terrorist military group ISIS.

Young is currently scheduled to be released on October 28, 2024.

mega

As OK! previously reported, Maxwell will have access to an assortment of name brand hygiene and skincare products including Pantene shampoo, Secret deodorant and Dove bar soap. She will also be able to buy other personal items such as Band-Aids, chapstick, lotion, and baby powder from the commissary.

Recreational items available for purchase include headphones, a Timex watch and an MP3 player.

Although the commissary has assorted snacks for sale, the embattled sex trafficker is said to have meager options when it comes to prison meal times as Maxwell keeps a vegan diet. The first night of her incarceration at FCI Tallahassee, a report revealed she was given the options of eating chicken cheese steak or a three bean salad.

mega

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ‘HATED’ PRINCESS DIANA, WOULD MAKE LATE ROYAL ‘CRY’ & LAUGH ABOUT IT, SPILLS SOURCE

Following her prison sentence, Maxwell will not be allowed to go near minor children unless she gets formal approval from the U.S. Probation Office.

“It is hard for me to address the court after hearing the pain and anguish based on statements we have heard today. I want to acknowledge their suffering,” the 60-year-old said at her sentencing hearing. “It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein. I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit.”

Maxwell will be around 80-years-old at the time of her scheduled release.