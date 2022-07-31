Margot Robbie ‘eternally grateful’ to ‘Neighbours’ for launching Hollywood acting career

Margot Robbie will be “eternally grateful” to ‘Neighbours’ for launching her Hollywood acting career.

The 32-year-old, who began her TV work playing Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011 on the Australian soap, also appeared in the show’s finale, which aired Friday. (29.07.22)

She filmed scenes in LA but sent 37 bottles of champagne to the Melbourne set, and said she felt the finale was “the end of an era”.

Now Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, the double Oscar-nominee told today’s (31.07.22) The Sun on Sunday: “I owe so much to Neighbours. There are so many of us that owe them for giving us a big break.

“It wasn’t just about giving me a break either – it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful.

Friday’s finale after 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes saw Margot’s comeback accompanied by returns by actors including Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Holly Valance and Natalie Imbruglia.

Anne Charleston, who played Ramsay Street veteran Madge Bishop, also made an appearance with her late character popping up as a ghost.

Margot said she only realised how popular the soap was globally when she moved to London.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actress added: “It really is an end of an era for fans.

“When I lived in London, I understood at its peak how big it was. People would come up to me and tell me how they watched it every day after school.”

Margot has now swapped living in the city to put down roots in Hollywood with film producer husband Tom Ackerley, 32, but said the decision to move was difficult.

She added: “It was such a hard decision to leave but I just couldn’t keep living out of a suitcase.”