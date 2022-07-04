Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Skate Through A Day Of Filming ‘Barbie’ In Venice Beach: Photos

Mega

Barbie and Ken never looked so good! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling took to the streets in Venice Beach, California, on Monday, June 27, as they continued to film scenes for the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Suicide Squad star and the La La Land actor hit the ground running in coordinating multicolored neon outfits. Gosling rocked a combo of spandex shorts and a tank top, as Robbie stunned in a one-piece body suit.

The main duo in the film, set to hit movie screens next summer, have been shooting multiple scenes alongside the likes of Will Ferrell and America Ferrera.

“People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’ ” Robbie told British Vogue about signing on to the project.

The blonde beauty added that playing the famous Mattel doll “comes with a lot of baggage,” considering some historical controversy over the doll. “And a lot of nostalgic connections,” Robbie continued. “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.”

Gosling looked handsome from head to toe as he turned heads in the eccentric short, tank top and vest combo.

The Notebook star and the I, Tonya actress were joined by another costar as the two stayed in step while rocking matching roller skating gear.

Robbie smiled for the cameras as photographers snapped away at the two Hollywood stars filming their upcoming flick.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress stunned as she threw a white button-up over her multicolored workout set.

The two appeared to be deep in character as they seemed to be listening to a director in front of them.