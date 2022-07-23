Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Sexiest Snaps

@brendanjmcloughlin/instagram

Miranda Lambert may be used to being the star of the show, but OK! is putting the spotlight on her handsome hunk, Brendan McLoughlin.

The country pop star and the former NYPD officer wed in 2019 after dating for less than three months — and they’ve already been through their fair share of ups and downs. Aside from the good times, including romantic date nights, loved-up red carpet events and lush vacations, the couple has also been through the wringer.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ADMITS SHE WASN’T ‘PREPARED’ TO HAVE HER DIVORCE FROM BLAKE SHELTON GO VIRAL, SAYS SHE CAN ‘TELL MY WHOLE TRUTH’ IN HER MUSIC

From having to dodge paparazzi while traveling to defending their relationship when rumors spread that their marriage was over, life in the spotlight has proved to be anything but easy.

Nevertheless, their love seems to time and time again conquer all. “I just don’t give two sh**s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me,” the blonde babe lamented last month. “I want to be open about how happy we are.”

“It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me,” she gushed. “It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

THE OTHER WOMEN! GISELE BÜNDCHEN, ANGELINA JOLIE, LEANN RIMES, MORE STARS WHO REPORTEDLY MET THEIR PARTNERS WHEN THEY WERE STILL WITH SOMEONE ELSE

Despite his unconditional love and support, it’s safe to say Lambert is also a fan of her hubby’s dashing good looks.

Scroll through the photos below to see Brendan McLoughlin’s sexiest snaps:

@brendanjmcloughlin/instagram

With a six-pack of beers, the musician’s husband put his six-pack on display.

@brendanjmcloughlin/instagram

McLoughlin certainly knows how to kick back and relax in style.

@brendanjmcloughlin/instagram

McLoughlin showed off his impressive arms while hanging by the pool.

@brendanjmcloughlin/instagram

Good looks and adventurous! Lambert seemed to snag herself the full package.

@mirandalambert/instagram

The good-looking couple heated up the beach day by stripping down.