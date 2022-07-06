Labcorp becomes first lab in the U.S. to offer nationwide monkeypox testing

Published by

NJ.com

Labcorp is the first lab in the U.S. to offer nationwide monkeypox testing as case numbers grow throughout the country. As the number of cases increase in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are also ramping up public awareness campaigns about monkeypox, a rare virus similar to smallpox that includes flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash with fluid-filled bumps. “CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors for monk…

Read More