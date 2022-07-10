Who Is Leon Brown? Learn More About ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown’s Child Who Recently Came Out As Transgender

@leointhemountains/instagram

Being a member of Kody Brown‘s polygamist, Mormon family means abiding by a certain set of guidelines, but the Sister Wives lead and estranged wife Meri Brown‘s only child together, Leon, is making it clear they’re forging their own path in life.

Last month, the 26-year-old revealed they’re transgender, announcing they’ll now go by Leon or Leo instead of Mariah. They’ll also be using “they/them” pronouns.

“I remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman,” they wrote in their Instagram reveal. “And here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

Continued Brown, “Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process. here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

They’re an activist

On their Instagram account, which has over 170,000 followers, Brown describes themselves as a “radical humanist,” and many of their posts are focused on things like Pride, Black Lives Matter and transgender rights.

In one post about the BLM movement, they encouraged others to safely protest, sign a petition or donate money to help the cause.

They’re a dog lover

Brown owns two pups of their own.

“I’m not a parent to humans, but I sure do love being ‘dog mom,’” they wrote in an old social media post. “They help me appreciate the small things — like a sunny Sunday, a sweet smell in the morning, running around & enjoying moving our bodies. I think we can all learn a good lesson in following our intuition from our little pups, don’t you think?”

They’re a yogi

One look at Brown’s socials and you’ll immediately learn they’re frequently practicing with their mat. In 2019, they partnered with the MindBody app.

The star said they were “stoked to work with a company that has truly made yoga feel accessible.” Added Brown, “MINDBODY connection is something I am constantly cultivating in my life. Connection to self, through my self care/wellness practices, help me better connect to the world around me.”