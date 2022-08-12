Anne Heche dead at 53 days after fireball crash

Anne Heche has died days after being involved in a fiery car crash.

The ‘Donnie Brasco’ actress, 53, had been in a coma following last week’s wreck in Los Angeles when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home, leaving her with major injuries, which included an anoxic brain injury.

Heche’s close friend Nancy Davis, announced her death on Friday (12.08.22) with the Instagram tribute: “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven.

“I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me.

“She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS.

“My heart is broken #heavenhasanewangel #heavenhasanotherangel.”

She added broken heart emojis and an angel symbol to the post.

Heche’s ex, talk show legend Ellen DeGeneres, also broke her silence on Friday, tweeting: “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

A representative for the actress told TMZ on Monday that Heche had slipped into a coma following the August 5 crash.

They said: “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Dramatic photos of the wreckage show her mangled vehicle being towed after Heche was dragged out of the flaming car by firefighters.

The mum-of-two was seen squirming in agony on a stretcher before she was rushed to the hospital after the smash at around 11am.

She was reportedly driving at speeds of up to 90mph before the crash, which took place in the Mar Vista area of LA.

Before her death, reports surfaced that those closest to Heche were fighting with the decision to take her off life support.

Her relationship with DeGeneres became the subject of widespread media interest in 1997 as they were one of Hollywood’s first openly gay couples until their amicable split in 2000.

Heche is survived by her sons, Homer and Atlas, as well as her sister Abigail.