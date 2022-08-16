Doja Cat says people who don’t like her buzzcut can “go f***” themselves.

The ‘Say So’ hitmaker took to Instagram Live to explain she feels she was “never supposed to have hair” earlier this month and is continuing to clap back at the critics to her new look.

On Monday (15.08.22), Doja took to Twitter to take aim at those who continue to come for her shaved head.

She wrote to her followers: “I won a grammy and traveled the f****** globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f******* for you so that you can go home and jerk your c**** all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*** yourselves.”

At the time, the 26-year-old rapper explained: “I don’t like having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’

“There was a moment where it was natural, and I don’t even wear it natural because I don’t feel like it and it’s just a f****** nightmare, dude.”

Doja explained she was “over” sporting wigs as they make lots of things – like swimming, sweating and exercising a lot harder – and thinks there is little point to have “hair if you’re not going to f****** wearing it out.

The ‘Woman’ admitted she never been “so f****** happy” with her new do after sharing a bathroom selfie of her new look over the weekend.

Doja said: “I’ve never felt so fucking happy. It’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”