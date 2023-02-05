2023 Grammys Red Carpet: See Photos Of Lizzo, Doja Cat, Shania Twain & More!

cbs

The biggest night in music has arrived! The 65th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off with a fabulous red carpet, with celebs going all out for the Sunday, February 5, show, which is taking place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

This year’s event — hosted by comedian Trevor Noah — will feature performances from Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and many more.

Scroll down to see the stars’ glam looks!

Lizzo

Lizzo, rocking an over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, brought boyfriend Myke Wright as her plus-one.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat turned heads in a black latex dress and matching arm gloves by Atelier Versace.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile, who will perform on stage, rocked a bedazzled black suit over a magenta top.

Shania Twain

Spotted! The legendary Shania Twain dropped jaws in a white and black polka dot dress and matching hat, upping the ante with fiery red locks.

Sheryl Crow

Crooner Sheryl Crow looked flawless as always in a black strapless frock.

Laverne Cox

Actress and red carpet correspondent Laverne Cox stunned in a black gown, which she accessorized with hints of gold.

Babyface

Iconic singer and music producer Babyface wore a sequined sweatsuit.