Zelenskiy tells Russians to run for their lives from Ukraine offensive in south

Published by

Reuters UK

By Andrea Shalal and Pavel Polityuk MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv’s troops. Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone on the offensive in the south for the first time after a long period of striking Russian supply lines, in particular bridges across the strategically important Dnipro River, and ammunition dumps. “If they want to survive, it’s time fo…

Read More