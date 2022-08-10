Rosie O’Donnell ‘feels bad’ for previously mocking Anne Heche

Rosie O’Donnell “feels bad” for making fun of Anne Heche.

The ‘Volcano’ star is currently in a “critical condition” in a coma in hospital after being involved in a fiery car crash last Friday (05.08.22) and the 60-year-old comic admitted the incident has made her reflect on a past incident when she mocked the actress.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Rosie said: “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”

The ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ star branded the crash a “tragic tale” and seemingly suggested Anne was driving under the influence.

She said: “If we have an honest discussion about drunk driving, we find out just how prevalent it is and that’s terrifying, isn’t it?

“I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone … and I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale. That car was on fire for a long time, they say.”

Rosie then urged fans to seek help for alcoholism if they needed to.

She said: “Try it before it’s too late. Try it before you’re at your lowest.”

Rosie was referring to a 2001 interview in which Anne said she had created a second personality and a “fantasy world” as a form of escapism after being molested by her father, Donald Heche.

Anne said at the time: “I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia.

“I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”

A year later, the ‘League of their Own’ star branded the interview a “train wreck” and joked about Anne’s past relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

She said: “What the hell kind of train wreck was that?

“She couldn’t just say, ‘I was a lesbian for two years, it didn’t work out for me?’”