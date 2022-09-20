Ron DeSantis was supposed to speak at prayer conference promoting ‘traditional marriage’ — but he didn’t show up

Published by

Raw Story

By Sarah K. Burris Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is running for reelection in Florida, but he’s been spending a lot of time at national GOP events around the country instead of campaigning in his home state. Over the weekend, DeSantis was supposed to be one of the speakers at a Family Research Council conference called “Prayer Vote Stand” in Atlanta. But according to Religion Dispatches, he was a “no-show.” Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback told the anti-LGBTQ activists that they must form their own groups that promote so-called “religious freedom” and organize around different faith communi…

