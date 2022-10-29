DeSantis lauds his record as Crist blasts it in Florida governor’s race

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The campaign for governor in Florida is all about Ron DeSantis’ record. His opponent, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, has slammed the Republican governor and promises to roll back almost everything he’s done. DeSantis continues to tour the state touting his agenda and the controversial laws he pushed for during his four years in office. DeSantis has become a celebrated figure among conservatives for his self-described “freedom” from COVID-19 protection measures and his culture war battles. At the same time, progressives have derided him for what they consider his aut…

Read More