Slovenia becomes first East European country to legalise same-sex marriage and adoption

Published by

Euronews (English)

The Slovenian parliament on Tuesday passed an amendment allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt after a constitutional court ruling made it the first country in Eastern Europe to do so. The family law amendment was passed by 48 MPs, with 29 against and one abstaining. Slovenia, which emerged from the break-up of Yugoslavia, is the first former communist country to endorse this reform in Europe, as most of its neighbours do not allow civil unions or same-sex marriages. The government of Estonia came the closest in 2016 by agreeing to recognize same-sex unions created in other countries. Cr…

