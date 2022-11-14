‘A Terrible Mistake’: Ivanka Trump CROPS OUT Brother Don Jr.’s Fiancée In Wedding Portrait & Fixes Faux Pas After ‘Snub’

mega

Ivanka Trump cropped out her brother Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in what some perceived as a social media snub, RadarOnline.com has discovered, before reposting the same image with the TV personality included.

The former first daughter sparked rumors of a family feud after sharing a photo on her Instagram grid captured at sister Tiffany Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago wedding this weekend — sans Guilfoyle.

In the portrait, Tiffany stood front and center in her sparkling Elie Saab gown with her mother Marla Maples dressed in mauve on her right. Next to Marla was Tiffany’s sister-in-law Lara Trump, who could be seen wearing a gold sparkly dress.

Melania Trump was in a creme colored dress to Tiffany’s left and Ivanka could be seen alongside Melania in a baby blue gown.

Next to Ivanka in the original image was Guilfoyle, who wore a black dress to the event.

The Trump ladies were gathered to watch Tiffany exchange vows with 25-year-old billionaire Michael Boulos.

Within moments, several social media users noticed the image was cropped. Some questioned if Ivanka cut the portrait because Guilfoyle was wearing black.

Wedding etiquette expert Elaine Swann said wearing black to weddings has been viewed as a fashion faux pas in past years, but that it’s now being more widely accepted if done with the proper style.

Instead, the rule of thumb is to “always avoid wearing anything that’s too low cut, too short, or too tight,” Swann told Brides Magazine last year.

Interestingly, Ivanka later reposted the uncropped photo to her Instagram Stories with heart emoji, ensuring that Guilfoyle was back in it.

Although some called the move savage on Twitter, an insider told Daily Mail there is no ill will between them.

Ivanka and Guilfoyle spent a “lot of time together at the wedding and really have a wonderful relationship,” claimed the insider, confirming it was just a terrible mistake.

“Ivanka loves Kimberly and in no way would crop her out,” added the source. “The two women are very close and Kimberly has really become part of the Trump family. When Ivanka realized what had happened, she immediately reposted the photo.”