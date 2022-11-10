Commentary: After approving Prop 1, California could now lead on gender-inclusive abortion rhetoric

Published by

The Sacramento Bee

Pink champagne lined a wall of the Citizen Hotel’s ballroom in downtown Sacramento, Shania Twain blasted over the speakers, Proposition 1 supporters wore matching hot pink suits and the room was lit with pink spotlights. Californians had overwhelmingly voted to pass Prop. 1 and to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state constitution — and it was ladies’ night. After the emotional fluidity of the last five months since Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, it was nice to take a night to celebrate the victory of Californians choosing to support repr…

Read More