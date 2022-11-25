Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Elon Musk Trolls the Internet, Wades Into ‘Culture War’

Leave a Comment

656915 origin 1
Published by
The Street

By Jeffrey Quiggle In one open-ended tweet, the billionaire solicits opinions on a controversial and politically explosive topic. The term “culture war” has historical roots globally. In the U.S. it is localized, but in essence means the same thing as it always has. In general, it refers to a conflict among values in a society, largely between traditional beliefs and change. In Germany in the 1870s, for example, a conflict between the Catholic Church and anti-Catholic groups was referred to as Kulturkampf, or “cultural struggle.” In the United States in contemporary form, the invocation of cul…

Read More

Related Posts