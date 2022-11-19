Martha Stewart Confesses She Is ‘Fascinated’ By Brad Pitt & ‘Melts’ Every Time She Sees Pics Of The ‘Handsome Young Boy’

Dear Brad Pitt, can Martha Stewart please get your number?

On Thursday, November 17, the celebrity chef made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed which Hollywood hunk she has her eyes on these days.

“I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt,” Stewart confessed to Jimmy Fallon, 48, adding her desire to finally meet him one day.

“I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. He is so cute!” the 81-year-old exclaimed of Pitt’s abnormally attractive features.

Although the Bullet Train actor, 58, does not have his own Instagram account, Stewart admitted to following certain accounts, which are dedicated to Pitt.

“They’re fan pages I guess, I don’t know, but whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by,” Stewart continued before urging Fallon to “check it out” for himself.

It seems the Martha Bakes star’s celebrity crush changes from one talk show to the next, as OK! previously reported Stewart’s original romantic interest in Pete Davidson, 29, after her appearance on The Drew Barrymore show.

Last month, the lifestyle icon sat down with Drew Barrymore, 57, to play a a fan-favorite game called “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag.”

The talk show host began the activity with the first scenario, stating, “Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson,” which prompted the cookbook author to hold up her green flag.

“OK, your date is Pete Davidson,” Barrymore continued, to which caused Stewart to swiftly raise her green flag high and proud, while stating, “I mean, he has dated so many women.”

“So what?” a confused Barrymore responded, but Stewart quickly followed up to clarify, stating, “No, I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute.”

The two continued to chat about the time the expert chef and Davidson participated together in the Justin Bieber roast and gossiped about how “good” of a man he is.

Stewart concluded her thoughts about the Saturday Night Live alum with a charming statement, “Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

Maybe the famed chef will have better luck scoring a date with Pitt than she did with the comedian.